The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Monday as rising U.S. yields together with a rally in U.S. stocks triggered the return of risk sentiment. (Dow closed at 31,880, up by 618 points or 1.98%)
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar dropped from 128.05 in New Zealand to session lows at 127.16 in Asian morning. The pair then rebounded strongly to 127.93 at European open on U.S.-China news before easing. Price found renewed buying at 127.37 in European morning and gained to 127.94 in New York morning in tandem with U.S. yields before stabilising.
Reuters reported U.S. President Joe Biden said he was weighing cutting tariffs on Chinese goods while increasing calls on OPEC to raise oil production as he grappled with a politically damaging wave of inflation. "I am considering it. We did not impose any of those tariffs. They were imposed by the last administration and they're under consideration," Biden said on reducing tariffs on China.
He made the comments during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
The single currency traded with a firm undertone in Asian trading and jumped in European morning to 1.0687 on cross-buying in euro especially vs sterling together with release of upbeat German Ifo data. The pair then found renewed buying at 1.0645 in New York morning and rose to an intra-day high at 1.0697 in New York before easing.
The British pound also traded with a firm bias in Asia and rose in tandem with euro to an intra-day high at 1.2600 in European morning. The pair then retreated to 1.2557 in New York morning on profit-taking together with cross-selling in sterling especially vs euro before stabilising.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
New Zealand retail sales, Australia S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, U.K. Rightmove house price, PSNB, PSNCR, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, CBI distributive trade, France business climate, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, Germany S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, EU S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, U.S. building permits, redbook, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI , new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7100 on souring risk sentiment
AUD/USD is holding lower ground below 0.7100 after dismal Australian PMIs. Investors remain unnerved after top US banks slashed China's 2022 GDP forecasts. The late US tech sell-off and US-Sino tensions over Taiwan also weigh on the aussie.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0700 with eyes on Fed’s Powell, ECB’s Lagarde and PMIs
EUR/USD pares the biggest daily gains in 11 weeks around a fortnight top. Risk-aversion, pre-data/event anxiety weigh on the pair prices. ECB vs. Fed appears the key catalyst, preliminary EU/US PMIs for May also seem important for immediate directions.
Gold eases back to $1,850 on anxious markets, PMIs, Fed’s Powell in focus
Gold struggles for clear directions as it retreats from a two-week high during a lackluster Asian session on Tuesday. The precious metal’s inaction around $1,850, can be linked with the recently sour sentiment and the market’s anxiety ahead of the key data/events.
Investors are unhappy as the Shiba Inu price continues to decay
Shiba Inu price could be deemed a crypto underperformer if market conditions persist. Continual diminishing returns are a probable outcome for the notorious meme coin. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.00001850.
Zoom Video Communications stock rallies 19% after raising guidance
Zoom Video reported terrific earnings after the close on Monday. Zoom (ZM) stock exploded 19% afterhours on Monday after the video conferencing company delivered results for the quarter ending April 30 that impressed the market.