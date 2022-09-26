Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 0.9600 amid renewed dollar strength
EUR/USD has turned south and declined toward 0.9600 in the second half of the day on Monday. A sharp decline witnessed in the GBP/USD pair and the souring market mood provided a boost to the dollar, lifting the US Dollar Index back above 114.00.
GBP/USD falls below 1.0700 following BoE statement
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and slumped below 1.0700 during the American trading hours. In a statement published on Monday, the Bank of England said that they welcome the government's commitment to sustainable economic growth, triggering another GBP selloff.
Gold struggles to extend recovery above $1,640 Premium
Following the selloff witnessed in the early Asian session, gold turned positive on the day near $1,650 but erased its daily gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on a daily basis, not allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Bitcoin: Investors need to prepare for volatile breakout
Bitcoin price has been devoid of volatility for the last week and has been in a tight consolidation without directional bias whatsoever. This range bound move has formed a triangle pattern which could break either way.
Three stocks that will be in the news this week: Amazon, Nike, Micron Technology
The S&P 500 index lost 4.1% last week and left traders melancholy with another week to go in this dreadful September. The S&P 500 index is down 6.6% so far in the month that is already known for poor performance, and most seem to think the pain will continue.