Peter Bernholz, a Swiss-German economics professor, researched the causes of past hyperinflations. 25 of 29 hyperinflations in his long-term dataset were the result of government budget deficits financed by money creation. External shocks in the post-communist era triggered the remaining four. Historical evidence shows that past hyperinflations were often proceeded by multi-year budget deficits that amounted to roughly 40% of GDP.
(Sources: Anychart.com)
The first chart above shows that the U.S. budget deficit did not amount to double-digit negative figures for multiple years. Nonetheless, 2020 was different due to COVID-19. Stimulus spending and lower revenues from the recession could trigger a double-digit deficit. Total national debt is the other important metric that shows when government spending encountered a head-on collision historically. The U.S. is probably crossing a 100% debt-to-GDP ratio. This metric had a historical default probability of about 2.2%.
(Sources: Peter Bernholz, Monetary Regimes and Inflation, History, Economic and Political Relationships; The League of Nations, Mitchell)
Both metrics, budget deficit and government debt, do not hint to default or hyperinflation in the U.S. near term. The wildcard remains monetary policy, which will bring the Fed’s balance sheet to roughly 10 trillion this year. That amounts to another 47% of the total GDP. It needs to be added to the big picture and sends a clear message that the U.S. government cannot afford to spend the next decade as it did during the past one. Otherwise, total federal debt enters the 2-3 debt-to-GDP ratio band, which has about 50% odds of a significant shock to the financial system.
To put that into everyday language: The U.S. is on a mid-term path to either default or hyperinflation unless its spending policy changes significantly. The “free money” environment that allows governments to take debt at no or even negative cost is unsustainable. The U.S. and Western economies have reached historically high levels of leverage. Further debt-driven growth seems less likely than a deleveraging process in the near future. Growth has been subdued in comparable situations historically. The best results (least painful) occurred in periods of moderate inflation. It should be therefore quite tempting for policymakers to target an inflation rate of 4-5% along with economic growth. This figure effectively halves the total debt burden during a 10-year period.
The problem is that the complexity of the real world makes it harder to achieve this target. Moreover, there are natural conflicts of interest between politicians who get elected for 4-5 year terms and long-term economic goals. Keynesian policymaking has not been properly applied in recent history. The US economy went with a sizable Debt/GDP position into the global financial crisis 2007-2008. A long economic expansion preceded this financial crisis. Again, the same thing happened into the 2020 crisis. Diligent Keynesian politics would have resulted in a very strong financial position of the Government going into both crisis. Obviously, no politician wants to take the foot off the gas pedal and rather individualize economic success to their own account. Similarly, central banks around the world expanded their mandate. Today, they are more powerful than ever before. Not only central bank balance sheets increased but also borders of what is acceptable and what not get shifted. The BoJ and SNB have, for example, bought risky assets such as equities. As a result fiscal and monetary positions increased during economic expansions and contractions.
The bottom line is that the US faces a high and increasing debt level. Some moderate inflation is the best way out. Central banks have a terrible track record in identifying asset bubbles as well as cycle turns. This makes inflation likely as soon as animal spirits return to the economy. It will probably overshoot the preferred targets of policymakers. Therefore, some high single-digit inflation in the U.S. won’t be big a surprise.
The above is a matter of opinion provided for general information purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Information and analysis above are derived from sources and utilising methods believed to be reliable, but we cannot accept responsibility for any losses you may incur as a result of this analysis. Individuals should consult with their personal financial advisors. Reproduction without ESI Analytics’ prior consent is strictly forbidden.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.2000
The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.2047, holding on to early gains. The greenback was sold-off mainly in the London session, unable to recover despite bouncing yields.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 on vaccine optimism, greenback retreat
GBP/USD is on the rise, surging toward 1.40 as the greenback is on the back foot, despite an advance in Treausry yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
Gold looks to retest $1,750 as risk dwindles
Gold seesaws in a choppy range around $1,770 after stepping back from two-month top. Covid fears, uncertainty over US infrastructure spending weigh on risks amid a light calendar. Risk catalysts remain as the key before economic calendar gets heavy.
DOGE base targets at least 30% upside
Dogecoin price declined almost 50% from the April 16 high to the April 17 low, reminding speculators that DOGE did have two sides. Since the price low, the altcoin rallied close to the all-time high at $0.4532 by April 19.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. However, while the Frankfurt-based institution announced it would bring forward some of its support in its March meeting, the view could be significantly different this time.