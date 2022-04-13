SPX 500

Long above 4426.49 to target 4493.12. Levels: 4437.59, 4448.69,4459.79, 4470.89, 4481.99,

Short 4493.12 to target 4470.91. Levels: 4482.02.

Short below 4426.49 to target 4359.86. Levels: 4415.39, 4404.29, 4393.19, 4382.09, 4370.99.

Long 4359.85 to target 4382.07. Levels: 4370.95.

NZD/USD as posted Sunday, 0.6927 big break held as NZD/USD traded to 0.6900 on an RBNZ 50 point OCR raise. The NZD/USD break higher was the result of Sunday's reported 0.6856. For RBNZ, NZD/USD traded 0.6854 to 0.6900 or 46 pips. On a break of 0.6856 as the smart trade, NZD/USD traded 44 points.

NZD/USD day trade

Day trade depends how a day trade is viewed and factored. Until 10:00 am, 0.6781 to 0.6816 are short and long points. A few pips drop from 0.6781 or above 0.6816 is free money given by Mr. Market and happens every day, all day.

For an actual day trade, the range becomes 0.6907 to 0.6784. A few pips above or below if seen is free money given my Mr. Market every day, all day.

