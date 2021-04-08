DAX

Dax 30 June bottomed exactly at first support at 15200/180.

Daily analysis

Dax holding first support at 15200/180 allows a recovery to 15310/330. Above 15340 look for 15380/400 & 15520/560.

Downside is likely to be limited in the bull trend with first support at 15200/180 but expect better support at 15130/110. Below 15000 risks a slide to 15050/040 before strong support at 15000/14990.

Chart