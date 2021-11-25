Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 25 Nov 2021 00:56GMT
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.3444
55 HR EMA
1.3469
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
47
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 downtrend resumes.
Resistance
1.3409 - Tue's high.
1.3389 - Wed's high.
1.3361 - 61.8% r of 1.3389-1.3317.
Support
1.3317 - Wed's fresh 10-month low.
1.3305 - 2020 Dec 22 low.
1.3272 - 2020 Nov 17 high (now sup).
GBP/USD - 1.3342.. Outlook is similar to euro, cable moved narrowly in Asia y'day n staged a recovery to 1.3389 at European open b4 falling as usd rose in tandem with US yields, price later tumbled to 1.3317 in NY session.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep confirms a long-awaited correction has occurred. Although cable rallied to 1.3834 in mid-Oct, early fall to 1.3354 in Nov would head to 1.3305/10, then 1.3135/45. On the upside, only weekly close abv 1.3608 risks 1.3698, break, 1.3834 in Dec.
Today, Wed's weakness to a fresh 10-month low at 1.3317 wud extend MT downtrend fm 1.4250 to 1.3300/05, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv 1.3272. On the upside, only a daily close abv 1.3389 confirms temp. bottom is made n risks stronger retracement to 1.34a09, then 1.3449.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 after German data, eyes on ECB headlines
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.1200 on Thursday as investors await the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts and President Lagarde's speech. The data from Germany showed that consumer confidence is expected to weaken in December.
GBP/USD cheers Brexit optimism around 1.3350 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, snapping a four-day downtrend. Britain won’t trigger Article 16 until talks collapse, EU’s Sefcovic will visit London for negotiations on Friday. UK experts predict New Year surge in covid cases. Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold clings to modest recovery gains, remains below $1,800
Gold gained some positive traction on Wednesday and moved away from a fresh three-week low, around the $1,779-78 region touched in the previous day. The XAU/USD held on to its modest gains heading into the European session.
Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price
BTC price is ready for a significant ascent. Analysts expect the leading cryptocurrency’s price to double by the end of the year. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that $88,000 is an easy target for BTC price to reach.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.