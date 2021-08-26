Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 26 Aug 2021 00:14GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
1.3743
55 HR EMA
1.3725
Trend hourly chart
Near term up.
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences.
13 HR RSI
67
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise.
Resistance
1.3828 - Aug 16 low (now res).
1.3793 - 50% r of 1.3983-1.3602.
1.3786 - Last Wed's high (Wed).
Support
1.3736 - Hourly res (now sup).
1.3698 - Wed's low.
1.3662 - Mon's European high (now sup).
GBP/USD - 1.3767.. Cable continued to move in choppy fashion on Wed. Price edged lower to 1.3707 in Europe b4 rebounding to 1.3743 but only to drop to 1.3698 in NY b4 rising in tandem with eur/usd to session highs of 1.3767.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul confirms long-awaited correction has occurred. Although cable rallied back to 1.39 83 (Jul), last week's decline to 1.3602 would re-test 1.3573, break extends MT fall fm 1.4250 to 1.3460, then 1.3305/06 b4 prospect of a correction in Sep.
Today, upmove fm Fri's 1-month low at 1.3602 to 1.3767 Wed may head twd 1.3786, however, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price at 1.3800/10. Below 1.3732/36 would be 1st signal temp. top is made n head back to 1.3694/98, break would risk stronger retracement twd 1.3661.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.1750 amid dollar rebound, Jackson Hole eyed
EUR/USD is on the defensive below 1.1800 amid a tepid US dollar rebound. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias, as the market mood remains cautious heading into the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium. ECB minutes and US GDP data eyed as well.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3750 on Brexit woes ahead of US data, Jackson Hole
GBP/USD remains offered towards 1.3750, snaping a three-day uptrend. UK supermarkets warn of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit, virus. The US dollar cheers risk-off mood, ignores depressed Treasury yields before the GDP report and Powell’s showdown at Jackson Hole.
Gold remains depressed below $1,800 amid steady USD
After testing the high of $1,805 in the overnight session, gold prices edge lower on Thursday. Prices dip toward $1780 in the US session but bounced back above $1,800. Again, the precious metal started the journey to the south after breaking the $1,800 level.
XLM price stares at 40% upswing if Stellar can breach crucial resistance confluence
XLM price is facing a confluence of resistance at the trading range’s midpoint at $0.367. A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.367 could lead to a 40% upswing to $0.496. A breakdown of the $0.322 support barrier might invalidate the bullish outlook for Stellar.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.