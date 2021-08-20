Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 20 Aug 2021 01:05GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
1.3664
55 HR EMA
1.3708
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
32
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent decline.
Resistance
1.3726 - Tue's low (now res).
1.3698 - Hourly res.
1.3666 - Thur's European morning low (now res).
Support
1.3631 - Thur's 4-week low.
1.3592 - Jul 21 low.
1.3573 - Jul's 5-1/2 month low.
GBP/USD - 1.3639.. Cable remained under pressure y'day n fell fm 1.3758 (AUS) to 1.3713 in Asia. Intra-day decline accelerated in Europe due on usd's rally together with cross-selling in sterling, price tumbled to 1.3631 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hit- ting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul con- firms long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, subsequent rally to 1.3983 in late Jul confirms low has been made but last week's decline would head back to 1.3590/00 but said 1.3573 low should hold.
Today, cable's weakness to Thur's 4-week 1.3631 low, then 1.3628 ahead of Asian open suggests re-test of Jul's 1.3573 bottom would be seen early next week. Expect 1.3698 to cap intra-day recovery n extend weakness to 1.3595/00 n only abv said res risks stronger retracement twd 1.3726 b4 another fall.
