Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 23 Sep 2022 01:10GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences
21 HR EMA
0.9845
55 HR EMA
0.9877
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
48
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall.
Resistance
0.9945 - Last week's low (Fri, now res).
0.9910 - Wed's post-FOMC reaction high.
0.9887 - Thur's NY high.
Support
0.9810 - Thur's fresh 20-year low.
0.9760 - 61.8% proj. of 1.0050-0.9810 fm 0.9908.
0.9739 - 1.236 times ext. of 1.0197-0.9945 fm 1.0050.
EUR/USD - 0.9843.. Although euro remained on the back foot in Asia n penetrated Wed's post-FOMC 0.9814 low to a fresh 2-year 0.9810 trough, price jumped to 0.9908 on usd's weakness due to BoJ's yen buying b4 falling to 0.9813 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9865 last week suggests the pair would head twd 0.9800 later, reckon 0.9700 should hold. Last Mon's gain to 1.0197 would yield choppy swings b4 down n only a daily close abv 1.0197 risks 1.0293.
Today, as price has fallen after a short-covering rebound fm 0.9810 to 0.9908, below 0.9810 would extend weakness twd 0.9760, 'bullish convergences' would prevent steep fall n risk has increased for a correction to occur next week. A daily close abv 0.9910 yields retrace. to 0.9945, then 0.9995/99 Mon.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
