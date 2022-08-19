Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
1.0117
55 HR EMA
1.0147
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Oversold
13 HR RSI
27
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent decline.
Resistance
1.0202 - Wed's high.
1.0146 - Wed's low (now res).
1.0123 - Tue's low (now res).
Support
1.0075 - Intra-day low.
1.0050 - Jul 14 European high (now sup).
1.0007 - Jul 15 low.
EUR/USD - 1.0081.. Although euro swung sideways initially on Thur n staged a rebound in Europe fm 1.0147 to 1.0188, price tumbled in NY on broad-based rally in USD following hawkish comments by Fed officials n later hit 1.0081.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May n then break of 2017 trough of 1.0341 to a 20-year low of 0.9953 in mid-Jul suggests price would head twd 0.9860 later, reckon 0.9640 should hold. As 1.0368 has capped last Wed's rally, below 1.0124, 0.9953. Only abv 1.0368 risks 1.0470, 1.0614.
Today, euro's decline fm Aug's 1.0368 peak to as low as 1.0075 suggests correction fm Jul's 20-year trough at 0.9953 has ended n falling hourly indica- tors would pressure price to 1.0048/50, oversold readings would keep euro abv 1.0007. Only a daily close abv 1.0123 risks 1.0146/47, break, 1.0202 next week.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
