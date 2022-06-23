Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 23 Jun 2022 00:04GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
1.0552
55 HR EMA
1.0537
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
13 HR RSI
58
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise
Resistance
1.0661 - 70.7% r of 1.0786-1.0360
1.0642 - Jun 10 top
1.0605 - Wed's high
Support
1.0545 - Mon's N. American low
1.0511 - Wed's NY low
1.0470 - Wed's low
EUR/USD - 1.0564... Although euro remained on the back foot initially on Wednesday n fell from 1.0538 (AUS) to 1.0470 in early European trading, price regained traction on usd's weakness n later rallied to as high as 1.0605 in New York morning.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's Long Term upmove from 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (March 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May would re- test 2017 1.0341 low (Jan), 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators would keep price abv psychological parity handle. Last Fri's weakness to 1.0507 signals cor- rection over n would head back towardsd 1.0350. Only abv 1.0612 risks 1.0700/10.
Today, euro's rally fm 1.0470 n then brief break abv last week's 1.0601 top to 1.0605 suggests nr term rise fm Jun's 1-month 1.0360 trough to retrace fall fm 1.0786 (May high) may head back to 1.0642, as hourly oscillators' read- ings would be in o/bot territory, 1.0661 would hold. Below 1.0511, 1.0470.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
