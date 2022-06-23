Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 23 Jun 2022 00:04GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

1.0552

55 HR EMA

1.0537

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

13 HR RSI

58

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise

Resistance

1.0661 - 70.7% r of 1.0786-1.0360

1.0642 - Jun 10 top

1.0605 - Wed's high

Support

1.0545 - Mon's N. American low

1.0511 - Wed's NY low

1.0470 - Wed's low

EUR/USD - 1.0564... Although euro remained on the back foot initially on Wednesday n fell from 1.0538 (AUS) to 1.0470 in early European trading, price regained traction on usd's weakness n later rallied to as high as 1.0605 in New York morning.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's Long Term upmove from 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (March 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May would re- test 2017 1.0341 low (Jan), 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators would keep price abv psychological parity handle. Last Fri's weakness to 1.0507 signals cor- rection over n would head back towardsd 1.0350. Only abv 1.0612 risks 1.0700/10.

Today, euro's rally fm 1.0470 n then brief break abv last week's 1.0601 top to 1.0605 suggests nr term rise fm Jun's 1-month 1.0360 trough to retrace fall fm 1.0786 (May high) may head back to 1.0642, as hourly oscillators' read- ings would be in o/bot territory, 1.0661 would hold. Below 1.0511, 1.0470.