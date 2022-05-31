Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 31 May 2022 00:04GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.0768
55 HR EMA
1.0747
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences.
13 HR RSI
56
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Marginal gain b4 correction.
Resistance
1.0737 - Apr 08 low (now res).
1.0807 - Mar low (07, now res).
1.0786 - Mon's fresh 1-month high.
Support
1.0727 - Mon's low (AUS).
1.0698 - Last Fri's low.
1.0663 - Last Thur's low.
EUR/USD - 1.0773... Although euro moved sideways initially on Mon, price regained traction in Europe on USD's weakness n ratcheted higher to a fresh 1- month high of 1.0786 in holiday-thinned N. American session b4 easing.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT up move fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May would re- test 2017 1.0341 low (Jan), 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators would keep price abv psychological parity handle. On the upside, last week's gain to 1.0764 may head twd 1.0807 but daily close abv there needed to extend to 1.0936 in Jun.
Today, as Mon's 1.0786 high was also accompanied with 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, further strg gain is not envisaged n reckon 1.0807 would cap upside n yield decline. A daily close below Fri's 1.0698 low signals temp. top is in place n heads back to 1.0643, break, 1.0608 later this week.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!