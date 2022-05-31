Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 31 May 2022 00:04GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

1.0768

55 HR EMA

1.0747

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences.

13 HR RSI

56

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Marginal gain b4 correction.

Resistance

1.0737 - Apr 08 low (now res).

1.0807 - Mar low (07, now res).

1.0786 - Mon's fresh 1-month high.

Support

1.0727 - Mon's low (AUS).

1.0698 - Last Fri's low.

1.0663 - Last Thur's low.



EUR/USD - 1.0773... Although euro moved sideways initially on Mon, price regained traction in Europe on USD's weakness n ratcheted higher to a fresh 1- month high of 1.0786 in holiday-thinned N. American session b4 easing.



On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT up move fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then firm breach below 2020 bottom at 1.0637 in Apr to a 5-year bottom of 1.0350 in mid-May would re- test 2017 1.0341 low (Jan), 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators would keep price abv psychological parity handle. On the upside, last week's gain to 1.0764 may head twd 1.0807 but daily close abv there needed to extend to 1.0936 in Jun.



Today, as Mon's 1.0786 high was also accompanied with 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, further strg gain is not envisaged n reckon 1.0807 would cap upside n yield decline. A daily close below Fri's 1.0698 low signals temp. top is in place n heads back to 1.0643, break, 1.0608 later this week.