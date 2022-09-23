USD/JPY - 142.40

Despite dollar's brief gain to a fresh 24-year peak of 145.89 after BoJ's dovish hold Thur, subsequent selloff to 140.36 on BoJ's 'unilateral' yen buying intervention signals temporary top made, rebound to 142.50 in New York signals 1st leg of correction is over and further gain towards 143.08 would be seen but 143.78 should hold.

On the downside, only a daily close below 141.77 would risk weakness to 141.15/20.

Data to be released on Friday

France S&P manufacturing PMI, S&P global services PMI, Germany S&P manufacturing PMI, S&P global services PMI, EU S&P manufacturing PMI, S&P global services PMI, U.K. S&P manufacturing PMI, S&P global services PMI, CBI distributive trades.

Canada retail sales, U.S. S&P manufacturing PMI and S&P global services PMI.