Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 12 July 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 137.22
Dollar's rally above previous 136.99 daily resistance to a fresh 24-year peak at 137.75 in New York Monday on broad-based safe-haven usd buying suggests long term uptrend has once again resumed and further gain to 138.15 would be seen but reckon 138.45/55 should remain intact and yield correction later.
On the downside, only a daily close below 136.99 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 136.56.
Data to be released on Tuesday
U.K. BRC retail sales, Japan producer prices, New Zealand NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Germany ZEW economic confidence, ZEW current conditions, EU ZEW survey expectation and US redbook.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0050, erases daily losses
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum ahead of the American session and turned positive on the day above 1.0050. The sharp decline witnessed in US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the greenback despite the risk-averse market environment.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades above 1.1850
GBP/USD has edged higher and reclaimed 1.1850 during the European trading hours following a dip to a fresh multi-year low of 1.1807. The dollar is struggling to preserve its strength ahead of Wall Street's opening bell with the US Dollar Index retreating to 108.00.
Gold struggles to register any recovery, hangs near YTD low
Gold Price struggled to capitalize on the modest intraday bounce from a fresh YTD low. An extension of the recent strong USD bullish run acted as a headwind for the XAUUSD.
XRP price could visit December 2020 lows if this happens next
XRP price is at an inflection point that could trigger a further sell-off after the recent breakdown of a stable and significant support floor. Therefore, investors need to be cautious about their takes on the market.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!