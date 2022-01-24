Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 24 Jan2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.69

Although the greenback's selloff to 113.61 in New York last Fri signals correction from Jan's 113.49 bottom has possibly ended at 115.05 last Tue, subsequent sideways swings then intra-day rebound would yield consolidation and below 113.49 would extend decline from Jan's near 5-year peak at 116.34 towards 113.15 later.

On the upside, a daily close above 114.54 would risk stronger retracement towards 115.00.

Data to be released today

Australia manufacturing PMI, services PMI, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI.

France Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI.

U.S. national activity index, Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Monday.