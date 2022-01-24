Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 24 Jan2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 113.69
Although the greenback's selloff to 113.61 in New York last Fri signals correction from Jan's 113.49 bottom has possibly ended at 115.05 last Tue, subsequent sideways swings then intra-day rebound would yield consolidation and below 113.49 would extend decline from Jan's near 5-year peak at 116.34 towards 113.15 later.
On the upside, a daily close above 114.54 would risk stronger retracement towards 115.00.
Data to be released today
Australia manufacturing PMI, services PMI, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI.
France Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI.
U.S. national activity index, Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Monday.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under modest bearish pressure after mixed EU PMI data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot at the start of the week and edges lower toward 1.1300. The data from the euro area showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early January. On a negative note, the Markit Services PMI declined to 51.2 from 53.1 in December.
GBP/USD tests 1.3500 on risk aversion, weak UK data
GBP/USD continues to edge lower and trades at its weakest level in more than two weeks near 1.3500. The data from the UK revealed that the private sector's business activity expanded at a softer pace in early January than it did in December.
Gold bulls likely to stay on the sidelines, focus remains on FOMC
Rising geopolitical tensions assisted the safe-haven gold to regain positive traction on Monday. The risk-on impulse, rebounding US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations capped the upside.
Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Nvidia extends losses after Bitcoin’s overnight flash crash
NVDA investors are getting used to seeing the colour red after a year in 2021 when all they saw was green. On Friday, shares of NVDA fell by 3.21%.