Despite euro's rally above previous Aug's 1.0293 high to a 5-week peak of 1.0368 last Wed, subsequent decline to 1.0123 (Tue) signals rise from Jul's 20-year 0.9953 low has possibly ended, yesterday's rebound to 1.0202 on less-hawkish FOMC minutes would yield range trading before fall and a daily close below 1.0112 would head towards 1.0097.

On the downside, only a daily close above 1.0202 may prolong choppy swings and risk stronger gain to 1.0223/33 before down.

Data to be released on Thursday

Australia employment change, unemployment rate.

Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, EU construction output, HICP.

U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, Canada producer prices, U.S. existing home sales and leading index change.