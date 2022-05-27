EUR/USD - 1.0737 Euro's strong rebound from 1.0663 to 1.0731 in New York on broad-based usd's weakness due to rally in U.S. stocks suggests pullback form Tue's 1-month 1.0748 peak has possibly ended and above would extend upmove from May's 5-year bottom at 1.0350 to 1.0780/90, however, loss of momentum should cap price below 1.0807 and yield decline later. On the downside, only a daily close below 1.0690/95 would indicate a temporary top possibly made and yield weakness towards 1.0663, then 1.0643 Monday. Data to be released on Friday: Japan Tokyo CPI, Australia retail sales, Italy trade balance. U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price index , goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada budget balance.

