Despite euro's short-covering jump to 1.1742 in New York Wednesday after release of less hawkish Fed minutes, intra-day break of Wednesday's 10-month trough at 1.1695 confirms medium-term downtrend has once again resumed, however, reckon daily sup at 1.1603 would remain intact this week and bring minor correction next week. On the upside, only above 1.1742 signals temporary bottom is in place and may risk stronger retracement towards 1.1784. Data to be released on Thursday: Australia employment change, unemployment rate . Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, industrial production, EU current account. U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, leading index change and Canada ADP employment change.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.