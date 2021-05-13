EUR/USD - 1.2078
Euro's intra-day selloff in New York session Wednesday from 1.2152 to as low as 1.2066 after volatile swings following release of upbeat U.S. inflation data suggests recent erratic rise from 1.1705 (March) has made a temporary top at Tuesday's 10-week peak at 1.2181 and downside bias remains for further weakness, the oversold condition is expected to keep price well above May's bottom at 1.1987.
Only a daily close above 1.2116 signals 1st leg of correction is over and may risk gain to 1.2140/50 before prospect of another fall.
Data to be released on Thursday:
New Zealand retail sales, Australia Westpac consumer sentiment, Japan coincident index, leading indicator.
Germany CPI, HICP, U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, GDP, NIESR GDP, France CPI, EU industrial production.
US MBA mortgage, CPI, Federal budget.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside
EUR/USD bears looking for a deeper impulse to test bullish commitments at weekly support. Bulls taking charge and eye the daily resistance for weekly upside continuation probability. In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.
GBP/USD poised for further downside towards 1.4000
GBP/USD stays depressed around Monday’s low, defends 1.4050 of late. Pullback from a five-week-old ascending channel, bearish MACD favor sellers. Bulls remain hopeful until witnessing a downside break of 1.3880.
EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside
EUR/USD bears looking for a deeper impulse to test bullish commitments at weekly support. Bulls taking charge and eye the daily resistance for weekly upside continuation probability. In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.
SHIB price plunges after Vitalik Buterin dumps dog-themed tokens
Vitalik Buterin received Shiba Inu tokens at his public wallet address as part of a burn mechanism. Shiba Inu price dropped by over 40% in the past 24 hours as the Ethereum co-founder cleaned out his crypto wallet.
Inflation and the dollar: Is the connection as direct as it seems?
US inflation soared in April and so did market volatility. Treasury rates rose, the dollar followed and equities dropped for a second day. The Fed insists prices increases are temporary but behind the pandemic base effect commodity prices are sharply higher and wages are rising.