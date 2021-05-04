EUR/USD - 1.2053
Euro's rally on Mon from 1.2014 (Europe) to 1.2075 due to usd's weakness in New York suggests 1st leg of correction fm Apr's 8-week peak at 1.2149 has ended and 1-2 days of choppy consolidation is in store.
Expect 1.2116 to cap intra-day gain and yield decline, below 1.2035/40 signals recovery over and yields re-test of 1.2014, then 1.1994 later.
Data to be released on Tuesday :
Australia trade balance, imports, exports, RBA interest rate decision.
France budget balance, Swiss consumer confidence, U.K. markit manufacturing PMI.
U.S. trade balance, redbook, ISM New York index, durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders, durable ex-transport, Canada building permits, trade balance, exports, imports, New Zealand GDT price index.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 100-SMA below 1.2100
EUR/USD retreats after bouncing off one-week low the previous day. The currency major pair fizzles the previous day’s bounce off 100-SMA below a three-day-old resistance line. Convergence of 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-SMA becomes the key support.
GBP/USD: Drops back below 1.3900 on US dollar bounce, Brexit woes ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3900 ahead of the London Open. The UK may have a good post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects UK's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 100-SMA below 1.2100
EUR/USD retreats after bouncing off one-week low the previous day. The currency major pair fizzles the previous day’s bounce off 100-SMA below a three-day-old resistance line. Convergence of 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-SMA becomes the key support.
Dogecoin price surges, DOGE added to the eToro online trading platform
Dogecoin price has rallied 250% from the intra-day low on April 23, putting it within reach of the April 16 all-time high at $0.470. Momentum is on the bulls side, but it is important to note that the volume underpinning the rebound has been uninspired.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Week Ahead: Fed puts bears into hibernation as earnings bull everything up
Another week another set of fresh records for equity markets. There really is no alternative (TINA) continues to dominate the narrative. The Fed on Wednesday kept the inflation fear capped and left the taps open.