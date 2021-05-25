EURUSD Overview:
Watch the video for a summary of today’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and complete Top Down Analysis of the EURUSD.
EURUSD Weekly:
Weekly support at 1.1704, resistance at 1.2243.
On the weekly chart we may be seeing a double top. Price has moved up to resistance at 1.2243 and then sold off during last Friday’s trading. MACD on the weekly has shown negative divergence and this current move up could be the last weekly rally before a longer-term decline.
EURUSD Daily:
Daily support at 1.2181, 1.2150 and 1.2051, resistance at 1.2245.
Price is holding to an uptrend and on Friday closed at daily support at 1.2181. Price did show a reversal candle and it may be the first sign of a change in trend at or above the 1.2200 level.
Price closing above 1.2245 resistance would keep the uptrend in play. Another retest and failure at the 1.2200 level would present an ideal opportunity to sell at a strong resistance level. Price breaking below 1.2051 support would confirm a change in trend and start to confirm the possibilty of a weekly double top and a larger move down.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Holds gains above 1.2200 inside weekly trading range
EUR/USD stays firmer, attacks the short-term range’s resistance line. EUR/USD takes round to 1.2220 amid the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. The currency major keeps Friday’s recovery moves inside a one-week-long rectangle.
GBP/USD: It is make-or-break time
GBP/USD bears seek a failure at the M-formation's neckline. The price of GBP is on the verge of either a significant upside continuation or a downside breakout. The dynamic support could come under significant pressure.
EUR/USD: Holds gains above 1.2200 inside weekly trading range
EUR/USD stays firmer, attacks the short-term range’s resistance line. EUR/USD takes round to 1.2220 amid the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. The currency major keeps Friday’s recovery moves inside a one-week-long rectangle.
Ethereum price rebounds decisively as ETH pursues environmentally friendly solution
Ethereum price has catapulted almost 27% today after closing last week with the most significant weekly loss since trading began. At the time of writing, the 27% gain would be the largest one-day gain since December 12, 2017.
Bearish pattern for stocks beginning to emerge
Stocks closed above the 10 day MA on Thursday. They delivered bullish follow through on Monday, which caused the 10 day MA to begin to flatten. So we can label day 48 as the DCL.