Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Wednesday. Stocks broke out to a new high last week, but have not delivered any bullish follow through. We are starting to see bearish divergences developing on the oscillators. This has me concerned that Wednesday's statement might trigger a 'sell the news' response. A swing high and close below the 4240 breakout level would indicate the daily cycle decline.
EUR/USD steady above 1.2100 ahead of the Federal Reserve
The EUR/USD trades around 1.2120, unchanged on a daily basis as investors stand cautious ahead of Fed’s decision. US Retail Sales missed expectations
GBP/USD: Bears in control, cling to multi-day support near 1.4080
The GBP/USD pair started the session on Wednesday on a lower note. The pair recovered from the low of 1.4034 on Tuesday to close near the 1.4080 mark, where it waivers now. Momentum oscillator hints at downside momentum.
These three cryptocurrencies look primed to test the May lows
XLM impulsiveness on bounces has been null since the beginning of June. LTC locked in a symmetrical triangle below the union of the 200-day SMA with the anchored VWAP. CHZ faces a quadfecta of resistance that may require a revolution to defeat.
Stocks ease ahead of Fed, pricing pressures grow, retail sales drop, mixed dollar
US stocks are slightly softer heading into the FOMC as the stimulus boost wanes, inflation fears grow, and the economic recovery shows signs of softening. A wrath of US economic data delivered a somewhat mixed picture for Fed policy.