While US equities did manage to extend their record run on Tuesday, they didn’t run all that far and perhaps some of this had to do with the currency market looking less convinced with respect to Fed messaging around accommodation.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles with 1.1900 as demand for the dollar persist
The EUR/USD bounced from a fresh one-week low of 1.1877, but bears maintain control, as investors wait for US employment-related data.
GBP/USD poised to extend slide sub-1.3800
Tension with the EU amid Northern Ireland barriers hurt the pound. UK Q1 Gross Domestic Product expected to be confirmed at -1.5% QoQ. GBP/USD is poised to extend its decline toward the 1.3700 price zone.
XAU/USD rebounds from multi-month lows, holds above $1,760
Gold broke below last week's horizontal range on Tuesday. XAU/USD seems to have formed near-term support at $1,750. Broad-based USD strength makes it difficult for gold to stage a decisive rebound.
Shiba Inu ready to pop to $0.00001 by the end of this week
Shiba Inu is ready to jump higher. Pure technical, SHIB has the ascending trendline that has pushed SHIB higher. SHIB surpassed the double top at $0.0000085 to the upside. That level is now turning into support and will keep prices elevated above this price range of $0.0000085.
S&P 500: Three reasons to worry about the rally, VIX, delta and RSI
S&P 500 snoozes through Tuesday's session as big tech goes on strike. Market entering the strongest period historically for equities, the first half of July. Crypto stocks take over from big tech and meme as the hot names of the day.