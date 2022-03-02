USD/JPY's first leg of the weekly trade completed Monday for +92 pips and 14 week total at +1830 pips. The 2nd leg is in progress and here's the trade as posted Monday.
USD/JPY long 114.77 and 114.64 to target 115.34. Results: Low 114.70 and highs 115.17 and +47 pips and running.
An alternative trade existed to long 114.91 or 114.85 to target 115.30. Highs achieved 115.28. Trade ran either +39 pips from 91 or 43 pips from 85.
Note the first trade short 115.82 and 115.95 to target 114.91. Lows achieved 114.85. Highs achieved 115.77 and 5 pips miss. Lows achieved 114.85 and 6 pips off target. The 5 pips at the top had to compensate for at least 5 pips at the bottom target.
USD/JPY's yesterday day trade and 4 vital numbers: 114.51, 114.79, 115.37 and 115.66.
Results Actual: 115.11 - 114.70. See 114.79 - 115.37 ? Yesterday's 114.70 coincided to the 2nd leg trade at 114.77 and 114.64 and 1/2 the range at 114.71.
Today's 4 numbers 114.51, 114.79, 115.37 and 115.66. Yesterday 114.51, 114.79, 115.37, 115.66.
Today's day trade is the exact same trade as yesterday. In the last 24 hours, USD/JPY traded 114.70 to current 115.21 or 51 pips. Note our profit for the 2nd leg trade +39 and +43 pips. We missed 11 and 7 pips from the total 51 yet profit was near 100% of the trade range.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
