Added to total pips this week is a continuation to EM trades posted Sunday.
USD/DKK
Short 6.2446 targets 6.2255.
Lows 6.2117.
target Complete +191 pips.
USD/TRY
Short 8.2251 and 8.2338 to target 8.0961 easily.
Highs 8.2288, Lows 8.055.
Target Complete +1327 pips.
USD/MYR
shorts at 4.1412 and 4.1441 to target 4.1236 then 4.1177.
Highs 4.1396, Lows 4.1269.
Trade Ran +127 pips.
Target Complete.
USD/RUB
Targets easily 76.57 then 76.14.
Highs 77.72, lows 75.46.
Trade Ran +158 pips.
Target Complete.
Above: 1803 total pips, 4 trades.
Total weekly pips? 3000, 4000.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950, extending its gains and trading at three-week highs. Markets cheer tame US inflation and await speeches by the ECB's Lagarde and the Fed's Powell. Vaccine developments are eyed.
GBP/USD nears 1.38 as US Treasury yields fall
GBP/USD is hovering near 1.38 as the US dollar remains under pressure alongside US Treasury yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is boosting sterling. The BOE's Haskel and the Fed's Powell are set to speak.
Dogecoin targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range below $1,750 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets capped gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the commodity.
Nasdaq: COIN When can I buy Coinbase?
Coinbase IPO (direct listing) set for Wednesday, April 14. Bitcoin marks perfect timing with a new record high. Coinbase Nasdaq: COIN is going public via a direct listing, a $250 reference price.