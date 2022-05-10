Yesterday's EUR/USD target at 1.0627 traded to 1.0592. Lows achieved 1.0494. We knew this Sunday as the low point was reported at 1.0495.

EUR/USD total range traded yesterday 98 pips. EUR/USD achieved 1.0592 at the 12:00 hour, known historically and famously in Canada as Noon day.

Long entry was anywhere as the only question was how much money was inteded to earn yesterday. Longs from 1.0494 profit was 98 pips. Entry at 1.0582 profit was 10 pips.

Today's EUR/USD target 1.0610 and 1.0615. Drops are covered for profits as well. It doesn't matter where EUR/USD trades as profits are covered continuously.

The profit and target train never stopped here in 10 + years. Added by request to 24 hour trades was GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF, SPX500 and WTI. For SPX and WTI was also added weekly trades.

USD/JPY traded to 129.79 and below USD/CAD. Yesterday's USD/CAD target from 1.2986 traded to 1.3035. Yesterday written 1.3044. Quick 50 pips for doing nothing. Current USD/JPY 130.37 Vs USD/CAD 1.3013 are both in the FX battle for supremacy. USD/JPY has the edge currently as it contains the higher exchange rate. The edge? Right at 20 ish pips.

Today's USD/JPY and USD/CAD share a tightly bound relationship. USD/JPY 129.71 matches USD/CAD 1.3069. USD/JPY 130.69 matches USD/CAD 1.3069.

How about USD/JPY yield spreads and 4 hour charts. Its the road to purgatory.

Due to the tightly bound relationships to currency prices, all currencies are married. For example, Por Ejemplo in espanol, GBP/JPY 160.26 = EUR/JPY 137.06. EUR/JPY 138.44 = GBP/JPY 161.88.

EUR/USD 1.0592 = NZD/USD 0.6352. GBP/USD 1.2386 = AUD/USD 0.6986. AUD/USD 0.7004 = NZD/USD 0.6368.

EUR/USD and NZD/USD share a top and bottom position. AUD/USD and GBP/USD are related by positions as middle currency pairs.

Yesterday GBP/USD traded 146 pips Vs AUD/USD 125, AUD/CHF 116. USD/JPY traded 124 pips to USD/CAD 113.

AUD/USD traded to lows at 0.6906 and targets 0.6881 and 0.6853 are close. EUR/USD target at 1.0800's from 1.1500' s traded an extra 300 pips lower. GBP/USD traded 300 pips lower than its targets. AUD/USD was responsible as AUD/USD was yet to compkete its targets.

Once AUD/USD completes its destination then 0.7300's will eventually trade.