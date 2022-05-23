Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 108.55, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 115.56 – 116.64.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 108.55, which will be followed by moving down to support level 103,24 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 98.20.

Monthly forecast, June 2022

Uptrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 114.83 – 116.64, which will be followed by reaching support level 98.20.

Downtrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 116.64, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 130.50.