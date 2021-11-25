Crude has dropped almost 10% from high to low since it peaked around 85.50 one month ago. Technically speaking this market is still bullish trading above the 76 level (Sept. 2011 lows - Oct. 2018 highs).
Added to this prices are ripping on high inflation and an increase in demand after the Pandemic safety measures. Short term, the 79.30 level is capping the upside (previous broken lows) after price dropped on news the US is flooding the market with 50M barrels in the next few months to decrease gasoline prices.
The OPEC declined to join them on increasing their output.
Watch this video to understand my rationale for a short term short in this market.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.1220
EUR/USD continues to edge higher on Thursday and trades in the positive territory above 1.1220. Account of the European Central Bank's Monetary Policy Meeting showed that policy had to be patient in the face of elevated uncertainty around medium-term prospects.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 1.3330
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure during the European trading hours and erased the daily recovery gains to turn flat on the day below 1.3330. BoE Governor Bailey is scheduled to deliver a speech later in the day.
Gold: $1,800 likely to cap XAU/USD’s road to recovery
The precious metal is in the green zone for the first time this week, attempting to recover a part of Wednesday’s sell-off to three-week lows of $1,779. Thanksgiving Holiday in the US offers little motivation to the dollar bulls.
Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price
BTC price is ready for a significant ascent. Analysts expect the leading cryptocurrency’s price to double by the end of the year. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that $88,000 is an easy target for BTC price to reach.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.