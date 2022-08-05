Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that it is traded at the rate of around 1.213, up from yesterday’s drop level of below 1.2080, which was caused after the announced BOE interest rate. Today if it manages to hold the rate above 1.2080, then we could see it rising towards its resistance level at around 1.2180 otherwise it should fall towards its support level at around 1.2020.

