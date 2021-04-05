How much exactly does USD trade between and among the 28 currency pairs and which pairs. The total is 12 pairs with solid correlations in the 70% range and higher. At least 4 pairs are in question due to weak correlations to the universe and to USD/JPY, USD/CHF and USD/CAD.

Those pairs are located in the middle space to the universe as GBP/CAD, AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD and EUR/CAD. The middle space currencies listed above are traditionally neutral currencies and never move very well. Middle space currency purpose is to maintain a counterbalance from the short end to longer end wider range currencies. They remain neutral to allow movements to eiher shorter or wider range currencies.

GBP/CAD +65% is weak to GBP/USD however Vs USD/JPY +0.05%, Vs USD/CHF -0.08% Vs USDCAD -43%. Despite weak correlations, GBP/CAD must include as GBP only.

AUD/CAD Vs AUD/USD +57%. AUD/CAD Vs USD/CAD -0.09%, VS USD/CHF -0.55%, Vs USD/JPY -0.42%. Despite weak correlations, AUD/CAD must include to AUD only.

NZD/CAD Vs NZD/USD +54%, Vs USD/CAD +35%, VS USD/CHF -86%, VS USD/JPY -0.78%. Again, despite weak correlations, NZD/CAD belongs to NZD.

EUR/CAD Vs EUR/USD +77%, EUR/CAD Vs USD/CAD +89%, Vs USD/CHF -0.96%, Vs USD/JPY -0.99%. EUR/CAD sits at perfect neutral to EUR/USD and USD/CAD so not counted as a USD pair.

The 7 anchor currencies must exclude and those as follows: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF and USD/CAD.

To exclude the 7 anchor currencies and 4 above, 17 currencies remain.

JPY cross pairs are included as solid USD due to weak correlation s to the universe and +90% to USD/JPY. As follows: EUR/JPY, CHF/JPY however weak to USD/JPY +68%, Vs USD/CHF +56%, Vs USD/CAD -94%. AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY and CAD/JPY.

GBP/JPY is solid to GBP/USD at +90 and its tradition since the BOJ pegged USD/JPY to Gold and GBP/JPY in the 1930's Gold Standard. The GBP/USD and GBP/JPY correlation rarely breaks from high +90%.

So far we have 5 pairs as solid USD and 11 pairs remain.

EUR/CHF counts as 6th due to 90% to USD/CHF. GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD count as USD due to GBP/NZD Vs USD/JPY +93%, VS USD/CHF +97%. EUR/NZD Vs USD/CAD +96%. Weak -21% to EUR/USD.

EUR/NZD and GBP/NZD despite weak associations to EUR and GBP and strongly positve to USD, can easily argue as permanent USD if a trade is matched against NZD/USD due to forever negative correlations.

GBP/AUD adds easily as a USD currency. EUR/AUD adds as a USD currency due to +99% to USD/CAD yet weak +58% to EUR/USD. Neutrality is arguable yet +99% dominates.

From 5 currencies, add 5 to now 10 solid USD pairs.

AUD/CHF counts as USD due to +91% to USD/JPY and +84% to USD/CHF. NZD/CHF counts as USD due to +85% to USD/JPY and +84% to USD/CHF.

From 10 pairs, add 2 to 12 currencies.

AUD/NZD counts as USD due to weak Vs AUD/USD at +39% and strong Vs USD/JPY +97%, VS USD/CHF +97% and -77% Vs USD/CAD.

CAD/CHF is clearly a USD pair at +98 V USD/JPY, Vs USD/CHF +95% and - 91% vs USD/CAD.

CAD/CHF is never mentioned and rarely traded on websites however its a vital, vital pair to USD/CAD. Correlations are permanently negative to USD/USD as a rise in USD/CAD represents a fall to CAD/CHF and vice versa.

Currently 14 pairs are USD and 15 to include EUR/GBP.

EUR/GBP adds as the 15th USD currency due to weak +64% to EUR and strong positive +95% to USD/CAD. Easy argument to declare EUR/GBP as permanent USD if counter balanced to GBP/USD.