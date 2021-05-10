The copper rally continues with momentum driven by global recovery hopes. Dr Copper is long seen as a key indicator for the health of global markets and right now the diagnosis is that the world has a clean bill of health and should enjoy the vigours of this stimulus-supported environment. Make hay while the sound shines.
Pullback time or more gains ahead?
Markets don’t move in straight lines, so a pullback is inevitable at some point. The bullish picture remains firmly in place. This was confirmed on Bloomberg this week by the Trading house and copper bull Trafigura Group who cited ‘extraordinarily strong’ demand that’s coming from across the board. Here are a few bearish developments according to Bloomberg:
Backwardation has eased with the cash metal less than $1 above benchmark futures.
The International Copper Study Group has rejected the consensus view saying the market will see a small surplus this year.
The 14-day RSI has been in overbought (+70) for seven-session. Personally speaking, that is what you would expect from a thriving market anyway, so it is only a note of possible caution and not an alarm bell in my book. Markets, especially strong ones, can remain technically overbought or sold for weeks on end.
On top of the above Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Grant Sporre says that record copper price is now not corresponding to physical indicators in the market.
The bottom line
Copper still remains a buy on the dips in the medium term. However, as always manage risk and only look for key areas to enter. The pullback will come, but until then buy the dip seems the sensible option as long as risk is defined.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.2150 as US Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD drifts toward 1.2150 as the US dollar attempts a bounce after the NFP blow. A revival in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the dollar. Risk-on sentiment favors the single currency ahead of the EZ data.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.4050 amid UK politics, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD refreshes three-month highs above 1.4050. The US dollar’s dead-cat bounce falters while the pound cheers UK’s political update. The focus shifts to the UK GDP and BOE Bailey's speech in the week ahead.
Gold ignores US dollar’s dead cat bounce to pick up bids above $1,830
Gold defends $1,830, up 0.20% intraday around $1,834.68, as traders prepare for Monday’s European session. In doing so, gold prices react to the US dollar’s failures to keep early Asia’s corrective pullback from the lowest since late February.
Ethereum price shatters $4,000 to set up another all-time high
Ethereum price created a new all-time high at $4,074.99. A continuation of this upswing could push ETH to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $4,240. Despite a slew of all-time highs, the funding rate for the altcoin pioneer seems to remain relatively low.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.