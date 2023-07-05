Commodity Market Report Technical Analysis Elliott Wave and Trading Strategies.
Content: US Bond Yields, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, Dollar DXY, US Gold, GDX, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Lithium, Nickel, Crude Oil, Natural Gas.
Commodities Market Summary: We may have a low in for gold, that said I still need more time to confirm the bear trend for the USD DXY - I also look at a more bullish count for the USD today.
Trading Strategies: See video.
Video chapters
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields.
01:31 Forex: US Dollar Index, DXY, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD.
13:24 Precious Metals: Spot Gold / GDX ETF / US Spot Silver.
22:23 Base Metals: US Copper / Lithium / Nickel / Iron Ore.
38:25 Energy: Crude Oil / US Oil Fund / Natural Gas / US Gas Fund.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD awaits Australia trade data around 0.6650 as China woes, hawkish Fed clues lure sellers
AUD/USD licks its wounds around mid-0.6600s amid a sluggish start to Thursday’s Asian session, after posting the first daily loss in five. In doing so, the Aussie pair portrays the cautious mood ahead of Australian trade numbers for May, as well as recently mixed catalysts surrounding the Fed.
EUR/USD bears approach 1.0825 support confluence on 50-DMA break
EUR/USD holds lower grounds at the weekly bottom surrounding 1.0850 amid the early hours of Thursday in Asia. The Euro pair justifies the previous day’s closing beneath the 50-DMA, the first clear break in three weeks, while also keeping the bears on the table after a three-day downtrend.
Gold retreats towards $1,890 as United States employment, activity data loom
Gold price drops back towards multi-month-old horizontal support amid risk-off mood. Sour sentiment, hawkish Federal Reserve Minutes propel US Dollar and weigh on XAU/USD. United States ADP Employment Change, ISM Services PMI eyed for clear directions.
Fantom price is dependent on its investors to prevent another potential downtrend
Fantom price was on a path of recovery as the altcoin was slowly but consistently painting green on the charts. This was interrupted over the past 24 hours when the broader market cues reached the cryptocurrency, leaving FTM now reliant on its investors, who are making a comeback.
Dollar hit strong resistance, be aware of drop
Markets have been slow, as expected, because of 4ht of July holiday in the US. Another reason for some slow moves was also waiting for the Fed minutes, when did not get any new important policy information as a lot had already been said last week.