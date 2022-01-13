-
In this paper, we give a short overview of the key questions in China in 2022 and what we expect.
-
Overall, we look for the Chinese economy to recover moderately, crackdowns to ease but not end and that China’s zero-tolerance policy on Covid is here to stay for most of 2022.
-
We expect limited impact on the economic agenda of the 20th CPC National Congress, which is mostly a political event. We look for tensions around Taiwan to remain high but see a small probability of a military confrontation anytime soon.
-
Based on this, we look for Chinese stock markets to move higher in 2022 and for the CNY to weaken moderately.
1: Will China’s economy recover?
Short answer: Yes – we lift our growth forecast from 4.5% to 5.0% in 2022
As we argued in Research China – Stimulus picks up ahead of CPC Congress in ’22, 21 December 2021, a key policy goal this year is stability. Following a year of economic downturn and property crisis, Chinese polices aims at stabilisation and is already taking measures to steer the economy back towards the middle of the road. Given the latest improvement in data which came a quarter earlier than we expected, we revise up our GDP forecast for 2022 to 5% from 4.5%. Infrastructure projects are pushed forward and steps have been taken to stabilize the property markets via easing of mortgage lending, increasing bank loans to developers and loosening the ‘three red lines’ regulation that puts caps on developers’ debt levels. The latter will facilitate that troubled developers can raise liquidity by selling projects to more healthy developers. While the economy is set to recover, it is likely to be a moderate one. Headwinds continue from Covid outbreaks, which will likely become more frequent due to Omicron. And Chinese policy makers still very much focus on long term sustainability and financial risks. So stimulus will be measured.
2: Will the crackdowns continue in 2022?
Short answer: Yes, but probably less so than in 2021
2021 was characterized by a blitz of crackdowns and new regulations: big tech internet companies received significant fines for abuse of market power, fin-tech faced much tighter regulation, a 3-hour ruls on kids’ gaming was implemented, private tutoring of school kids was banned and ride hailing company Didi faced suspension of apps for listing in the US without proper guarantee of data security. The crackdowns led to a big hit to foreign investor sentiment and in combination with the economic slowdown was a key reason for China’s significant underperformance in the offshore Hong Kong stock market.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around mid-1.1400s as ECB v/s Fed battle intensifies post US inflation
EUR/USD seesaws around two-month high, pares heaviest daily jump since early December. ECB policymakers stay hopeful despite virus woes, citing mixed concerns over inflation. A slew of ECB, Fed members up for speaking today, US PPI, Jobless Claims are important too.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 amid dour mood, ahead of key Brexit talks
GBP/USD is defending 1.3700, having hit three-month highs at 1.3720. The US dollar licks its wound amid a risk-off mood. Britain prints record covid infections, UK PM Johnson rejects resignation demands, as political uncertainty creeps in. US PPI and Brexit talks eyed.
Gold bulls remain poised to test $1,831 and $1,837
Gold price is consolidating near weekly highs, as the US dollar attempts a bounce in tandem with the Treasury yields this Thursday. Despite the pullback in gold price, the upside bias remains intact, courtesy of a bullish technical setup on the daily chart.
Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. If the canine-themed token manages to slice above one crucial hurdle, a 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.
US Consumer Inflation Soars: Federal Reserve March rate hike looms Premium
Annual consumer prices rise 7% in December, core prices gain 5.5%. The numbers are daunting. Consumer prices in December raced higher at the fastest pace in four decades. Markets pricing the first fed funds hike in March.