Exports to see lift in Q2: While US consumption of services has been weak, American households have spent a lot of money on goods after receiving new stimulus checks in March (chart 1). This is giving a short-term boost to Chinese exports and manufacturing in Q2 as US inventories are drawn down and US retail sales is likely stay elevated in the short term. China is still to a large extent the ‘factory of the world’. PMI export orders from NBS rebounded in March to a high level and our model points to more upside in the coming months. In H2, we expect the slowdown in China manufacturing to resume due to weaker growth in housing and infrastructure and a transition in the US and euro area consumer spending back towards services from goods.
Freight rates and delivery times stay elevated for now: With the strong demand for goods there is little respite for container freight rates or delivery times, which stay elevated (chart 2). The blockage of the Suez Canal did not help. However, we look for a gradual decline in rates and delivery times during Q3, as 1) goods spending moderates again, 2) more shipping supply enters the market and 3) vaccinations reduce port congestion as port workers will again run at full time.
Metal prices rally again: Industrial metals such as copper and aluminium have rallied again lately in another sign, that manufacturing is still growing at a robust pace (chart 5). Iron ore prices have seen a new leg higher as well (chart 6) but it’s partly related to production challenges in Brazil.
Financial risks resurfacing: State-owned financial company Huarong Securities came under severe pressure lately after concerns arose about its financial health with little signs the government would bail it out. A failure to report 2020 earnings by the March 31 deadline triggered fears of looming bankruptcy and its’ dollar-denominated perpetual bond dropped as low as 45 in price from above 100. Losses spread to other companies in a sign of contagion as a reassessment of the previous implicit state guarantee is taking place. Calm has been restored, though, as Chinese regulators have asked some banks not to withhold loans in a sign that it will not be allowed to go bankrupt after all but might instead be restructured.
USD/CNY falls back again: A renewed weakening of the USD has also pushed down USD/CNY back below 6.50. On a 12M horizon we still look for the USD to strengthen, though, and USD/CNY to trend higher.
US and China to cooperate on climate: At least in one area, the US and China have agreed to cooperate. That was the main result of a meeting in Shanghai between John Kerry and Chinese special envoy on climate Xie Zhenhua (see joint statement). A few days later Chinese President Xi Jinping participated in US President Joe Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate. China made no new commitments but has already vowed to peak emissions no later than 2030 and reach carbon neutrality in 2060. Xi Jinping also stated China would “strictly control coal-fired power generation projects”.
Vaccinations continue at 2-2½% pace per week: A total of 225mn vaccines have now been administered corresponding to 16% of population.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD has been trading below 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
Gold tracks mildly bid stock futures to recover below $1,800
Gold matches the tune of risk catalysts to reverse the early Asian losses ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Hopes of further easing of virus-led emergencies in the West jostle with virus woes in Asia. Pre-Fed caution keeps traders struggling for fresh clues.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
We’re all going on a summer holiday
As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.