The CHF/JPY pair crashed in the short term as the Yen Futures rallied. Fundamentally, the Japanese economic data came in mixed today. On the other hand, the CHF took a hit from the Switzerland Retail Sales indicator which reported a 2.2% drop versus the 1.5% growth expected. Tomorrow, Japan is to release the Capital Spending and Final Manufacturing PMI, while Switzerland publishes the CPI and the Manufacturing PMI.
From the technical point of view, the CHF/JPY pair crashed after failing to take out the 166.58 resistance. Now, it has reached the 166.65 static support. The 164.42 stands as a critical downside obstacle. As long as it stays above these support levels, the pair could develop a bullish pattern. False breakdown may announce a new bullish momentum.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
