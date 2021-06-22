The USDZAR has spent the last few days probing key resistance which are the lows from February at the 14.4100 level. Above that the 50% retracement of the march highs to June lows comes in at 14.4859. A break above this level would open the door for the 200dma next. Near term, the consolidation pattern may be a flag consolidation prepping for the next leg higher, especially given that the Mid May to Mid June move lower may have been a big "false breakdown" of horizontal support.
