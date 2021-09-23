The USDJPY looks poised to break higher as the pair cleared a downtrend line from the June 2021 highs. The USDJPY looks to be tracking 10yr yields higher. However, with the pair quickly approaching the 61.8% retracement at the 110.50 level and horizontal resistance that has capped the pair since August, I may sit this one out. Good luck to those who think we are heading back to the 111.60 level.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls need 1.1790 breakout to retake controls
EUR/USD again fades upside momentum below 1.1750, retreats to 1.1738 at the latest, after rising the most in six weeks. The quote seesaws in a choppy range as Asian traders begin Friday’s tasks.
GBP/USD: Eases from 50-SMA but bulls not out of the woods
GBP/USD defends 1.3700, recently picking up bids near 1.3720, during a pullback from 50-SMA. Even so, the cable pair keeps the previous day’s upside momentum, the heaviest since early July. That said, a clear upside break of a short-term resistance, now support near 1.3660, joins firmer Momentum and the ability to rebound from a rising trend line from July to keep buyers hopeful.
NZD/USD consolidates biggest jump in a month below 0.7100 on wider NZ trade deficit
NZD/USD retreats after the heavy rebound from the monthly low. New Zealand trade deficit widens as exports drop and imports grow during August. Market sentiment stays firmer but Kiwi bulls need strong push after a stellar performance to carry on.
Bitcoin bulls are going for the short squeeze and targeting $50,000 in the comeback
Bitcoin price has had difficulty staying above $50,000. With BTC bulls back in charge, other cryptocurrencies are enjoying the positive spillover effect. The only target, for now, should be Bitcoin back above $50,000.
EUR/USD: Bulls need 1.1790 breakout to retake controls
EUR/USD again fades upside momentum below 1.1750, retreats to 1.1738 at the latest, after rising the most in six weeks. The quote seesaws in a choppy range as Asian traders begin Friday’s tasks.