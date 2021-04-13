The Swissy closed at some key support spawning all the way back to the 2018 lows. The .9180/90 levels have acted as support or resistance on many occasions and today is probably no different. However, today we know that the USD/CHF and 10yr yields have a fairly strong correlation, and with today's 10yr yield looking vulnerable, the risk may be for the USD/CHF to break the .9200 level and move towards the 200dma at .9100. Bulls should be careful if the .9180 level is broken.
