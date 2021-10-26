As North American traders stepped in today, the Cable looked set to challenge the 200dma and recent highs at 1.3830, then the pair was slammed down into North American trade. This keeps the 1.3830-1.3850 levels as critical resistance. But the ascending trend line formed from September 30th has come back into view and a move below the 1.3700 level would be very disappointing for the pair. Also take note, since the end of May the pair has been putting in lower highs which is a risk to any bullish view near term.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: A mixed technical picture leaning with slight bearish bias
EUR/USD is a mixed picture across the weekly, daily and 4-hour time frames. The following is a top-down analysis that arrives at both a bear and bullish conclusion depending on the time frames. Overall, the bias leans to the downside, however.
GBP/USD stays range-bound near 1.3750, closer to monthly support
GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3765, keeping the weekly trading range during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair inches closer to an ascending support line from September 29. Given the sluggish Momentum and the quote’s latest break below the 50-SMA, the sellers are sneaking in for entries.
Gold: $1,830's remain elusive, but bull momentum intact
The price of gold has been offered on Tuesday, but it was established in the New York sessions and has found an equilibrium near the 10-day EMA in the current range. XAU/USD is sat in the $1,790s in a quiet start to the Asian session.
Litecoin favors a 20% upswing while LTC bulls remain elusive
Litecoin price has entered a tight congestion zone since the initial spike above the Cloud on October 20th. The trading range has been limited to the Tenkan-Sen at $196 above and Senkou Span B at $188 below.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision: Inflation prospects headline policy review Premium
The Bank of Canada is expected to continue tapering its asset purchases and maintain its current rate posture when it concludes it meeting on Wednesday at 10:00 am EDT. Overnight rate projected to be unchanged at 0.25%.