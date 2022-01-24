The EURGBP has been in a descending channel Since Spring 2021, and the pair just rallied past the .8380 breakdown point leaving the bears the "bag holders" near term. The squeeze higher should accelerate higher towards the 200dma should a break of the 50dma (.8430) occurs. The RSI has also broken higher too confirming the squeeze higher.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Weekly resistance line, 200-SMA test recovery above 1.1300
EUR/USD pauses corrective pullback from two-month-old support around 1.1330 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair battles the 200-SMA, as well as a descending trend line from January 17.
GBP/USD extends daily slide toward 1.3450
GBP/USD continues to stretch lower toward mid-1.3400s on Monday as the mood continues to sour. Wall Street's main indexes are down between 1.7% and 2.1% after the disappointing PMI data from the US.
XAU/USD bulls moving in on the psychological $1,850
Gold is headed for a positive close on Monday following a heavily risk-off session and a run for safer havens. At the time of writing, gold is up 0.3% after climbing from a low of $1,829.76 and reaching a high of $1,844.37 so far with eyes on the psychological $1,850 level.
Binance Coin bulls may take over as BNB finds support at $350
Binance Coin price has fallen more than 31% since last Monday and over 51% from the all-time high. A deeper push lower is likely if the bulls fail to keep Binance Coin above its final support zone. New 2022 and seven-month lows are coming up.
The sell-off continues as Fed, earnings and Ukraine trigger sell off
US stocks are having yet another calamitous start to the week, both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are down more than 3% at the time of writing. The question now is, will this sell off last, or have we been wrong-footed by another strange Monday in the land of investing?