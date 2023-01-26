One of the traders in the Forex Analytix community (Grasshopper) pointed out that the 10yr Yields are developing an inverted head and shoulder pattern which may lead (on a breakout) to higher yields near term. Considering a false breakdown happened last week on January 19th below horizontal support, this builds the case that was the head. A break of the neckline at 3.53% could lead to a rise towards the 3.80 in the coming weeks. A rise in yields could be a warning sign for US Dollar bears too.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.7100
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is still gaining some ground against the US Dollar on Thursday but retreats after hitting a new 7-month high at 0.7142. Some of the earlier AUD/USD gains were erased on upbeat economic data from the United States (US). Therefore, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7109, slightly above the opening price.
EUR/USD: Bears looking for a premium and eye 1.0800
EUR/USD is running higher in the latter part of the US session following a blow-off to the downside on the back of some generally solid US data on Thursday. The US Dollar has benefitted and has been teasing in markets today, testing key trendline resistance in the 102s.
Gold teases bears ahead of Federal Reserve’s favorite United States inflation gauge
Gold price pushes back the bulls at the nine-month high, after rising for the last three consecutive days, even as it seesaws around $1,930 during the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The metal’s latest pullback could be linked to the rebound in the United States Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar after the key data.
FTX lawyers to drag founder Sam Bankman-Fried's family to force answer and provide documents
FTX saga seems to be getting personal as the bankrupt exchange's lawyers are now targeting not the founder but his family members. Sam Bankman-Fried, despite being cooperative and helpful as much as even going to jail, has failed to turn up all the information about the misappropriated funds, resulting in the current development.
US data drives equities higher, although inflation remains key
Stocks are on the rise in the wake of positive jobs, growth, and manufacturing data. However, that ability to treat good news as a positive for equities will be reliant on continued inflation declines.