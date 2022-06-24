Market overview
Fed hiked rates by 75bp, ECB pre-announced rate hikes
High inflation and commodity prices have been a theme all year, which was also highlighted with the release of US CPI reaching 1% m/m over one month. Advanced central banks are raising rates. The Fed raised interest rates by 75bp – the largest hike since 1994. The SNB hiked interest rates by 50bp (predicted by no-one in consensus) and the ECB is now firmly communicating rate hikes all the way through 2022. Norges Bank also hiked by 50bp. This highlight how global inflation pressures remain persistent. Demand is simply too high relative to global production capabilities and central banks no longer have the luxury of easing policy amid the risk of de-anchoring inflation expectations. In China, lockdowns and financial stress have eased a tad but continue to be a risk to global macro.
Broad USD strength as stagflation returns as a market theme
Over the past month, broad central bank repricing, commodity prices and widening credit spreads have been key drivers in FX markets. There has been a broad sell-off in commodity currencies such as NOK and AUD. SEK also sold off amid global growth slowing and poor risk sentiment. Central banks are still communicating that more tightening is in store. For example, Italian yields have risen so much that ECB held an emergency meeting to discuss possible measures to allow for stability in spreads while raising interest rates in the coming year. USD has been the clear winner (supported as a ‘safe haven’ and due to the large energy sector) with USD strength broadening, also versus SEK and NOK.
Generally, our forecasts are largely unchanged as we continue to expect a stronger USD and elevated levels in EUR/Scandies. The JPY weakness has been noticeable. In the short run, the global pressure for higher yields and the global energy crunch will keep weighing on JPY but the risk of Tokyo intervening has increased significantly over the recent weeks. Looking ahead, we expect a mild JPY strength over the coming 12m.
A key assumption behind our FX forecasts is that of a stronger USD and tightening of global financial conditions. Risks to this assumption include global inflation pressures fading fast, renewed focus on China easing, a global capex uptick and/or industrial production increasing, which could underpin a new reflation leg higher.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.0550 after US data
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and climbed above 1.0550 in the American session on Friday. The UOM revised its 5-year inflation expectation lower in the final version of its Consumer Sentiment survey, triggering a dollar selloff ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2300 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has regained its traction and advanced beyond 1.2300 on Friday. The latest data releases from the US seem to have weighed heavily on the greenback in the American session with the US Dollar Index losing nearly 0.4% at 104.00.
Gold stays below $1,830 as US yields hold steady
Gold is having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound on Friday and continuing to trade below $1,830. After the US data, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat on the day near 3.1%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why
Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!