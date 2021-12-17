Central banks were in the spotlight this week, and the general outcome was on the hawkish side. The Federal Reserve brought its forward guidance more in line with what markets and analysts had already been expecting, signalling an end to the QE purchases already by March and the updated ‘dots’ pointing towards three rate hikes in 2022. Powell highlighted that the decline in the labour force has proven more persistent than expected, and tight labour market conditions warrant tightening even if some of the inflation pressures will moderate next year. The overall message was in line with our views, but we now think the first hike is likely to materialize already in May. Read our more in-depth take in Fed Research - Review: Catching up to reality - first rate hike likely on May, 15 December.
The ECB’s message was more mixed, though still to the hawkish side of expectations. PEPP net purchases will end by March and the APP purchases will be temporarily increased to EUR40bn/month in Q2 and EUR30bn/month in Q3 in order to smooth out the PEPP ending. ECB still left the APP open-ended, and the purchases will continue from Q4 2022 at a pace of EUR20bn/month, until ‘shortly before the first rate hike. While we do not look for rate hikes in 2022-2023, we cannot rule out a hike in 2023, and the market continues to price in the first 10bp hike in December 2022. PEPP reinvestments will also continue one year longer than previously communicated (until the end of 2024), as ECB emphasized flexibility ahead of still high uncertainty. ECB did clearly raise its inflation forecasts, although it still sees inflation falling below their target to 1.8 % in 2023-2024.
Bank of England delivered perhaps the most hawkish surprise of the week, hiking rates by 15bp as inflation pressures have continued to rise. BoE pointed towards a gradual hiking cycle, which we agree on, but continue to see market’s pricing as too hawkish. Norges Bank faced a similar uncertainty following renewed pandemic restrictions in Norway but decided to stick with the expected 25bp hike. Importantly, Norges Bank still expects to continue normalizing monetary policy going forward, the rate path points towards the next hike in March and the end of the path was even lifted slightly. On the other end of the spectrum, the Central Bank of Turkey continued cutting rates by 100bp to 14% despite the rising inflation. Communication from Erdogan shows no signs of policy turnaround, which is reflected in the ever depreciating lira.
Over the next three weeks, we will keep an eye on US PCE and Capex data next Thursday for signs of continuing rise in private goods demand and capital investment, as well as the Jobs report on 7 January. The focus will be on labour force participation, where we only expect a gradual recovery. Euro area consumer confidence, due next Tuesday, could fall from the current high levels on the back of the Omicron. Euro area December HICP, due for release 7 January, is likely to come slightly down from November peak, both in terms of headline and core inflation. Core goods and recently elevated natural gas prices pose upside risks. As a next step in the renewed Chinese easing, we see a 50-50 risk of a Loan Prime Rate cut on Monday. Growth-wise, we are likely near the bottom, which should also be reflected in PMIs near the year, with the December figures released around New Year.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
