The Central Bank of Mexico cut overnight interest rates by 25bps, to 8.00%. Consensus was for unchanged and it was the first time the Central Bank cut rates since 2014. One board member voted to keep rates unchanged at 8.25%. Members cited geopolitical risks and worries over a global slowdown as reasons for the rate cut.
USD/MXN spiked immediately to a high of 19.7624, however has reversed aggressively and has since pulled back toward 19.6000.
There is a short-term resistance zone at 19.7500/19.7700. This area has been rejected 5 times since Monday and may continue act as important resistance in the short term.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
However, a longer-term daily chart shows that price action has been stuck in a symmetrical triangle since April 2018, between the roughly 18.00 and 21.00.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
As we are coiling towards the apex of this triangle, note the approximate breakout levels of the triangle, which are currently 20.00 on the upper trendline, and 19.00 on the lower trendline. A break through either of these trendlines may determine the next long-term direction for USD/MXN.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes decline below 1.1100 ahead of data
Following a brief consolidative mode around the 1.11 handle, EUR/USD came under renewed selling pressure amid fresh broad-based US dollar buying and expectations of large ECB QE. The bears look to test the 1.1070 key support.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2150 amid risk-on
The UK data-backed recovery in GBP/USD remains safe and sound in the European session, as the pair regains 1.2150. The improved risk tone also offers support to the recent upside, as market shrug-off lingering no-deal Brexit fears.
USD/JPY hits fresh session tops near 106.50 as risk recovery gathers pace
The USD/JPY pair picked up fresh bids and hit session highs near 106.50 levels in the European session, as the recovery in the risk sentiment gathered steam, as reflected by the extension of the relief rally in the Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Sentiment picks up on Trump’s 'productive' trade comments, but can it last?
Concerns surrounding the warning signals that bond markets are throwing off have not gone away, but they have been alleviated slightly in the past 24 hours.
Gold risks downside amid bearish technical set up, risk-on
Gold prices look vulnerable to further downside risks in Europe, as sellers aim for 100-HMA near $1510 on an hourly rising wedge breakdown. Fundamentally, an improvement in the risk tone is likely to weigh on the safe-haven.