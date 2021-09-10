The European Central Bank (ECB) announced to start slowing down PEPP purchases, as President Christine Lagarde insisted that this is not tapering.

The US producer price data, due today, is expected to reveal a further acceleration in factory-gate prices, which could fuel the Federal Reserve (Fed) tapering expectations and weigh on the market mood as the covid news get uglier by the day.

And China is now selling strategic oil reserves to lower energy prices to temper inflation.

Elsewhere, the Chinese tech stocks could be recovering some of losses recorded on the latest news that the government would pause online game approvals.

And finally, Cardano will be launching start contracts on September 12.