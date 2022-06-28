As much as the market would love to see a recovery, it just can’t get away from the harsh reality of where we’re at right now. Where we’re at is a place where the global economy is at risk for recession as inflation continues to rocket higher.

This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.