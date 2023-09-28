The Japanese yen continues to exhibit weakness against various currencies, including the USD, EUR, and CA as the strengthening dollar has propelled the USDJPY rate to approach historical highs, notably nearing the 151.7 mark. Prominent figures within the Japanese government and the Central Bank have consistently expressed concerns about the yen's current volatility.
Today, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated warnings about speculative trading involving the yen, as USDJPY edges closer to the 150 level and while the minister refrained from confirming any specific measures related to interest rate control or intervention, he has emphasized the readiness to consider all available options to address excessive currency market volatility. Nevertheless, a notable uncertainty lingers regarding the possibility of an agreement with the US government concerning the intervention by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) with such an agreement likely to be a prerequisite for any substantial actions and with the potential to have a significant impact on global trade.
Oil price concerns rattle the markets
Crude oil has played a significant role in the global inflation challenge as initial concerns about oil supply disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict sent prices soaring, later pulling back. However, high global demand and OPEC+ production cuts are pushing prices back towards $100 per barrel, indicating that the fight against inflation is ongoing as the commodity has a noticeable impact on overall price pressure. OPEC+ took action by reducing production, and Saudi Arabia and Russia implemented additional cuts, leading to a substantial supply deficit which is now the largest since 2007-2008, when prices reached nearly $150 per barrel. Despite artificial supply constraints, record demand above 100 million barrels per day suggests that prices are unlikely to significantly decline and it seems like US president Joe Biden does not have any major solutions available as strategic reserves are unlikely to be deployed despite inventories continuing to be depleted.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains traction above 1.0500 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0500, extending a tepid recovery from eight-month lows of 1.0488 in European trading on Thursday. Broad US Dollar correction supports the pair, despite Eurozone economic woes. German inflation data eyed.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2150 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is bouncing back above 1.2150 in the European session on Thursday. The pair benefits from a pause in the US Dollar upsurge, although a further upside appears elusive amid a sour mood and ahead of the mid-tier US data releases.
Gold price holds near multi-month low, bearish potential intact ahead of US macro data
Gold price enters a bearish consolidation phase near a multi-month low touched on Wednesday. The prevalent risk-off environment is seen lending some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Bullish USD and elevated US Treasury bond yields cap the recovery move.
Binance asks users to convert EUR to USDT after Paysafe goes AWOL
Binance exchange announced early Thursday that Paysafe has stopped processing EUR deposits. The crypto exchange asked its users to convert EUR balances into USDT.
Germany CPI Preview: Inflation set to ease for third straight month despite rising Oil prices
Interest rates will stay high ‘as long as necessary’, ECB President Lagarde told the European Parliament’s committee on economic and monetary affairs. Does this mean an end to the ECB rate hike cycle or the door is still left ajar for one more rate hike this year?