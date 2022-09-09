The Bank of Canada hiked by 75 bps to 3.25% as expected on Wednesday this week and is still assessing how much further rates will need to go in order to return inflation to target.
The BoC on inflation
The Bank of Canada recognises that policy rates will still need to rise further. The Governing Council remains resolute in trying to achieve the 2% inflation target. The current level of inflation in Canada is 7.6% and that is down from 8.1% due to a fall in oil prices. However, core inflation remains high in the 5-5.5% band.
Domestic growth
The BoC noted that GDP grew by 3.3% in Q2 which was weaker than projected. However, domestic demand was very strong. Consumption grew by 9.15% and business investment was up near to 12% The housing market is cooling, as anticipated with higher mortgage rates, and down from the ‘unsustainable levels’ during the pandemic. The domestic labour market is tight, but the BoC does expect the economy to moderate in the second half of the year.
One step at a time
In a similar vein to the Fed and the RBA, the BoC will assess how much higher rates will need to go as the impact of tighter monetary policy works its way through the economy. Next meeting is on October 26, 2022. You can read the full BoC statement here.
The takeaway
There was no surprise here and nothing to obviously trade. One thing to note is that the BoC was less concerned about both domestic and international inflation. You can read that when you compare the statement here with the prior statement.
The thing to look out for is if the BoC reduces the neutral rate. This could see some of the recent CAD strength unwind. You can see the continued march of CAD strength and there was nothing in the latest BoC statement that was a massive surprise. As a result, there is no obvious trade outlook here aside from looking at short-term CAD catalysts. If anything, less concern over inflation could result in some CAD pullbacks, but it is a low conviction perspective.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally above 1.0100 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is extending its recovery above 1.0100, as bulls regain momentum ahead of ECB President Lagarde's speech. The US dollar corrects sharply on profit-taking and an upbeat mood..Investors reassess the Fed and ECB rate hike expectations.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.1600 amid USD correction, UK stimulus
GBP/USD is advancing above1.1600, staging a solid comeback amid a broad US dollar correction and risk-on sentiment. Hopes from new UK PM Truss favor GBP bulls, especially after the latest energy relief plan.
Gold upside eyes $1,745 amid bullish RSI divergence, softer USD
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains on the front foot around $1,720 amid early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal cheers broad US dollar weakness amid cautious optimism in the market. Also favoring the bullion buyers are the technical signals.
Shiba Inu needs to decide between $0.0000148 and $0.0000093
Shiba Inu price shows a strong adherence to the immediate support level despite the recent crash. Investors need to be careful as the current position of SHIB could push it either way.
A better look into the end of the week
Currencies are finally recovering against the US Dollar into Friday. Thursday’s 75 basis point rate hike from the ECB didn’t do much for the Euro in the initial aftermath, but we are now seeing the Euro charge higher back above parity.