I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at GBPNZD, GBPUSD, Gold (XAUUSD), Brent Crude and the DJIA (US30).
Yesterday we promised to look at the indices from the technical standpoint but we see that the DJIA has broken the trend line we saw.
Now, price action has dropped to this level of support and there are still levels below.
Just a quick reminder to sign up for today’s webinar on how to set your trading goals, create a trading plan and stick to it.
You can register on the Valutrades website under “Education” and “Webinars”.
We can see that price action on Brent Crude opened yesterday with a gap and the gap was filled as it was last week.
On the one-hour chart, we see the start of a downtrend with lower lows, but be careful.
The prices of Brent Crude and WTI are more affected by fundamental events between Russia and Ukraine right now.
We have been watching the consolidation on Gold for a while now and we see price action approaching the upper trend line of this symmetrical pennant on the daily chart.
The Stochastic Oscillator is still looking bullish so we will wait for a drop from Overbought.
We have fundamentals affecting both GBP and USD but we now see that GBPUSD tried to break the 50% Fibonacci level of support.
Overall the weakest currency we are watching this week is NZD and we will keep an eye on our key levels and trend lines and will review this next week.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot near 1.1300 after mixed IFO data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.1300 early Tuesday as investors eye headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved modestly in January. On a negative note, IFO Current Assessment Index declined to 96.1 from 96.9.
GBP/USD is testing critical hourly support
GBP/USD is holding tight in somewhat bearish territory below 1.35 the figure. Sterling dropped on Monday to its lowest in three weeks versus the US dollar, with traders moving out of risk and into safe havens due to the expectations of Fed tightening and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Gold consolidates near $1,840, downside seems limited amid risk-off
Gold stays firmer around intraday high as bulls brace for yearly resistance break. Firmer inflation expectations add to the fears of hawkish Fed, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed.
Ethereum shifts away from ETH 2.0
Ethereum will be moving away from ETH 1.0 and ETH 2.0 as the protocol undergoes significant changes. Core developers on the network are referring to the stages on the blockchain as the “execution layer” and “consensus layer.”
Make or break Fed week
It could be a make or break week for the markets, with the Fed meeting tomorrow, big tech earnings, and ongoing tensions on the Ukraine/Russia border.