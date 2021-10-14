Bitcoin prices edge closer to $60,000
Prices of Bitcoin, continued to trade close to a 5-month highs in today’s session, as it is expected that the SEC will shortly approve a EFT product.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency rallied to an intraday high of $58,488 on Wednesday, its highest level since May.
Bitcoin prices have climbed by as much as $13,000 so far in October, after dropping to as low as $39,000 in September.
Recent rallies in BTCUSD have come as markets expect the US Securities and Exchange Commission to approve a ETF for Bitcoin within the fortnight.
Many believe that prices could surpass its all-time high of over $65,000 with that time frame.
GBPUSD hits 2-week high on BOE rate hike uncertainty
GBPUSD hit a 2-week high in today’s trading session, as markets reacted to comments from a policymaker from the BOE.
The Bank of England member Silvana Tenreyro was speaking regarding the potential for a near-term rate hike, due inflation concerns.
In her comments Tenreyro stated that, "Typically, for short-lived effects on inflation, such as the big rises in the prices of semiconductors or energy prices, it would be self-defeating to try to respond to their direct effects".
The comments from Tenreyro, who is seen as a dovish member of the bank, sent GBPUSD to an intraday high of 1.3734, its highest level since September 27th.
London’s FTSE 100 rallied on the news, closing 0.92% higher.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling with the 1.1600 level
The shared currency was unable to take advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness, with the pair trading at around 1.1600. EUR/USD at risk of falling towards fresh 2021 lows.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3700 as dollar stays on the back foot
GBP/USD pair retreated modestly after climbing to a fresh three-week high of 1.3735 but doesn't seem to be having a difficult time staying afloat in the positive territory above 1.3700. The mid-tier data releases from the US failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
Gold bulls battling to take over the $1,800 level
US Treasury yields remain depressed near fresh weekly lows, weighing on the greenback. Wall Street is up, backed by better than expected earnings reports from big names. XAU/USD retains its bullish stance, despite being overbought in the near term.
Ethereum Classic price will tap $280 by early 2022
How are future Ethereum Classic price levels determined if they have never traded at those price levels before? A series of different types of analysis should be completed to speculate and project a future price range...
Markets gain ground despite resurgent energy fears
Rising energy prices have done little to stifle market optimism today, with improving US banks earnings and jobless claims helping sentiment.